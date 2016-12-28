Wearside primary school makes dramatic turnaround after latest Ofsted inspection

A Wearside primary school which was slated by Ofsted bosses is now celebrating success.

Education specialists had to be called in to the then Oxclose Village Primary School three years ago when it was placed in special measures by Ofsted bosses.

At the time they said urgent action needed to be taken to address child safety, teaching and pupil achievement.

The school, in Brancepeth Road, was rated as inadequate in all areas and parents were left angry and stunned by the report.

But, following a massive overhaul, the school - now called Oxclose Village Academy - has just been rated as good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Audrey Bolam, who took up the role of headteacher at the school in 2014, said eveyone connected with the school is delighted with the report.

She said: “I am extremely proud of the whole school team; pupils, staff and governors alik, who have worked extremely hard over the past two years since I arrived.

“This hard work along with the support from parents and carers has ensured that during our inspection we received the outcome we deserved - good in all six areas.

“I am thrilled that this outcome means that the children of Oxclose are finally receiving the education that they deserve.”

After being placed in special measures the school, which has a specialist provision for pupils with physical or medical needs, went on to become a sponsored academy with Discover Learning Trust in April 2014 and has continued to make strong progress.

In the latest report, inspectors said: “Senior leaders have taken rapid action to establish a good quality of education for pupils.

“Leaders’ aspirations for their pupils are consistently high.”

They said the governors robustly hold leaders to account and the attainment of pupils has risen considerably and continues to do so.

They said: “Pupils’ progress from their starting points has improved and is mostly good.

“The provision for pupils with physical disabilities and medical needs is very effective. Consequently, their learning needs are met and they make strong progress.

“In the early years, standards continue to rise steeply and provision is good. Children settle into routines quickly and grasp every opportunity to learn.

“Parents are very positive about the school and the education provided for their children. They recognise the substantial improvements made since the school converted to an academy.”

Inspectors said to continue to improve, the school should improve pupils’ outcomes further, including by ensuring that the most able pupils make accelerated progress, and further develop leadership and management.