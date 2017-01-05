Wearside nursery scoops top marks from Ofsted

Children and staff at a Wearside nursery are celebrating top marks from education bosses.

Chilton Meadows Day Nursery in Houghton has been rated outstanding following a recent visit from Ofsted inspectors.

The inspectors said the quality and standards of the early years provision at the nursery are outstanding in all areas, including leadership and management, teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

The report outlined the key strengths of the nursery, including relationships with parents and carers and the way in which the children are thriving.

In the report the inspectors said: “The children are extremely well looked after and they are highly motivated and eager to learn. They display excellent behaviour showing kindness towards their friends when they are playing.

“The children are confident, highly inquisitive and enthusiastic in their learning, they love outdoor play and the excellent organisation of open ended resources supports their enquiring minds and wellbeing.

“The highly qualified staff team has excellent understanding of how children learn through play and how to support their progression. Staff plan exciting and challenging activities, the children have great fun and thrive, supported by the close bonds they form with staff.”

Joanne Punshon, manager at family run Chilton Meadows Day Nursery, in Black Boy Road, said everyone is delighted with the report.

She said: “We are a very close team of childcare professionals who are proud to have built up fantastic relationships with the families and children we care for.

“We are truly dedicated to providing children with the very best care and the motivation and encouragement to learn.”

Chilton Meadows Day Nursery, based in Chilton Moor, opened in 2002 and employs 12 members of childcare staff. The nursery opens from Monday to Friday, all year round. Sessions are from 7am until 6pm.

The nursery provides childcare for 35 children up to five years old.