Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland closed as emergency services called to scene

Emergency services have been called to Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland to deal with an ongoing incident.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue crews from South Shields, Byker and Marley Park, were called to the bridge at 8.22pm, but are unable to confirm the nature of the incident.

The service has confirmed the bridge has been closed as a result.

Sunderland Coastguard Search and Rescue Team, along with the Sunderland RNLI inshore lifeboat crew, were also called to the bridge at 8.30pm and remain on scene.

Go North East have confirmed on Twitter that services are running but to a delay.