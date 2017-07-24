Wear On Board with Tall Ships Sunderland - are you?

They’re on board. Are you?

Our campaign to spread the word about The Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018 is off to a flying start.

These Finnish train guards are all smiles as they pose with the Wear On Board poster. They’re the first to take up the challenge of telling the whole world that the races are coming to Wearside in July next year.

The guards are based in Turku in Finland. It’s a a city on the southwest coast of the country.

The city is also one of the legs of this year’s Tall Ships Races and we’re delighted to have them backing Sunderland’s 2018 event.

Why not join them if give Sunderland your support.

We are asking people to have their photograph taken with the Wear On Board poster and then send the snap to the Sunderland Echo.

By doing so, you will help to spread the word about Sunderland’s international event which runs from July 11 to July 14, 2018.

Finland becomes the first country on our Wear On Board map.

But we are sure that map will fill quickly once more people take the poster on holiday with them. We want people to inundate us with pictures so that we can say ‘the Tall Ships word has been spread all round the world.’

You can get involved by following these instructions.

1. Grab a copy of the free tall ships poster which can be downloaded from the Sunderland Echo website here. Keep it safe and take it with you on holiday.

2. When you arrive at your holiday destination, hold your poster up and have your photograph taken with it. In fact, if you are going to more than one destination or on more than one holiday, have a photo taken at each place you visit.

3. Send that picture to us – with the tag Wear On Board – so that we can publish it. That way, we can tell the world that Sunderland is right behind the Tall Ships Races 2018.

4. Send it to us either by email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, send it in a message to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, or post a copy of the photograph to Chris Cordner, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Don’t forget to include some information about yourself and contact details, so we can find out more about your visit.

Our campaign lasts right up until the races become reality in Sunderland in July next year.