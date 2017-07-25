Wear on Board with Sunderland’s Tall Ships Race ambassadors

Three Wearside youngsters are all set to set sail.

Sunderland will welcome the Tall Ships race next year and more than 25 of the city’s youngsters will be taking part.

Three of the city’s young ambassadors visited Sunderland airshow to promote the Wear On Board campaign, which aims to highlight next year’s event internationally.

Luke Hall, Lucy Robin and Brandon Barker will all be taking part in next year’s race.

Luke and Lucy, both 17, are waiting to learn which ships they will be on but 19-year-old Brandon uses a wheelchair and knows he will be sailing on the specially -adapted Lord Nelson.

Luke, from Houghton, has already started training at Sunderland Yacht Club.

“There are 26 of us altogether,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to it. It has already helped me to grow in confidence.

“It is something I have been able to tell people, that I am learning to sail.”

Lucy, from Moorside, is due to start her training soon.

“We will take part in the four-day festival while the ships are here and then we sail on the first leg to Denmark,” she said.

“Not many people get an opportunity like that, so I am really excited.”

Brandon, from Red House, is the only one of the three with any real previous experience, having sailed twice before.

Being an a wheelchair poses challenges on-board, but he loves it.

“When the ship is rocking, it can be difficult to control and their, keep hold of the sails and control and the ship,” he said.

“But it is still amazing.

“Last time I managed to get up the mast to the second platform.” Our campaign to spread the word about The Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018 is off to a flying start.

*Want to get behind Wear On Board - it couldn’t be easier.

We are asking people to have their photograph taken with the Wear On Board poster and then send the snap to the Sunderland Echo.

By doing so, you will help to spread the word about Sunderland’s international event which runs from July 11 to July 14, 2018.

Everyone who sends us a picture will feature on our Wear On Board map.

You can get involved by following these instructions.

1. Grab a copy of the free tall ships poster which can be downloaded from the Sunderland Echo website here. Keep it safe and take it with you on holiday.

2. When you arrive at your holiday destination, hold your poster up and have your photograph taken with it. In fact, if you are going to more than one destination or on more than one holiday, have a photo taken at each place you visit.

3. Send that picture to us – with the tag Wear On Board – so that we can publish it. That way, we can tell the world that Sunderland is right behind the Tall Ships Races 2018.

4. Send it to us either by email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, send it in a message to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, or post a copy of the photograph to Chris Cordner, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Don’t forget to include some information about yourself and contact details, so we can find out more about your visit.

Our campaign lasts right up until the races become reality in Sunderland in July next year.