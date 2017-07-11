Wear on Board: Rallying cry to get Sunderland’s Tall Ships Race message out worldwide

It’s time to tell the world we mean business!

The Tall Ships Races are coming to Sunderland and this is your chance to get involved.

The Lord Nelson has signed up for the race

The Sunderland Echo is today launching a very special campaign called Wear On Board to promote next year’s spectacular event.

And here’s how you can help.

1 There is a poster in today’s paper or you can download it here. Keep it safe and take it with you on holiday.

2 When you arrive at your destination, hold your poster up proud and have your photograph taken with it.

It doesn’t matter if you are going on holiday within the UK or much further afield. Every picture taken counts. Let’s send a message to the world that Sunderland is ready for this and we are all behind it Joy Yates

3 Send that picture to us - with the tag Wear On Board - so that we can publish it and tell the world that Sunderland is right behind the Tall Ships Races 2018.

4 Send it by email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, send it in a message to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, or post a copy of the photograph to Chris Cordner, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

With your help, we’re hoping to get pictures of the Tall Ships poster in countries right around the world.

It’s a great way for us to spread the word of the Sunderland Tall Ships Races to all parts of the globe.

The Sorlandet

How many countries can we reach? That’s down to you.

But when the Hartlepool Mail ran a similar campaign during its Tall Ships leg in 2010. It reached more than 50 countries.

From Pinnawela in Sri Lanka to the Pyramids of Giza - the poster was pictured all over the world.

We’re sure the people of Sunderland can do just as well, perhaps even better.

Watch out for copies of the poster also appearing on the Sunderland Echo website for you to download.

Johnston Press North East editorial director Joy Yates said: “We can’t wait for this exciting event to arrive and what a fantastic opportunity this is for our city.

“We want to make sure everyone in Wearside and County Durham has a chance to get behind the races. This is that chance.

“It doesn’t matter if you are going on holiday within the UK or much further afield. Every picture taken counts.

“Let’s send a message to the world that Sunderland is ready for this and we are all behind it.”

Sunderland’s Tall Ships Races project director Michelle Daurat said: “This is a brilliant idea and a lovely way to get local people involved in the event.

“They will be able to share their enthusiasm for this fantastic opportunity with lots and lots of people.”

Michelle was the project director for the Hartlepool leg of the races in 2010. She said today: “When we did it in Hartlepool, people really embraced it and loved the quirkiness of it. They took the poster on holiday and on business trips.”

But the people of Sunderland have an even bigger opportunity.

Michelle explained: “In 2017, we have got social media as well and that will increase the reach of the campaign massively.

“It is a really positive way for us to work with our media partners.”

So let’s get going! Let’s show the world that Wear On Board for one of the biggest events in Sunderland’s history.

* The poster is also available to be downloaded from the Sunderland Echo website