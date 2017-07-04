We’re on board for a year of incredible international fun in Sunderland

The Sunderland Echo can proudly declare - it’s officially on board for three of the city’s most exciting flagship events.

And that includes the fantastic Tall Ships Races which are expected to pull in more than 1.5million visitors to the city in July next year.

Sunderland City Council today officially announced the media partners for three of its flagship events. As well as the Sunderland Echo, BBC Newcastle and Sun FM have been named as media partners for the International Airshow, Sunderland Illuminations and the Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018.

The Airshow attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the city’s seafront every year for three days of spectacular activity.

More than 210,000 attended Sunderland illuminations last year.

Sunderland becomes the starting point for The Tall Ships Races from Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Councillor John Kelly, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, said: “Sunderland has well-deserved reputation for hosting a fantastic range of events. Events like the international airshow and the illuminations attract over a million visitors between them and contribute an estimated £15 million to our city’s economy. And we’re very much looking forward to welcoming the world-famous Tall Ships Races here next July.

“We believe all three media partners will do a fantastic job keeping people informed and making sure they have everything they need to know both in the run up to and during these events.”

Joy Yates, editorial director of Johnston Press North East, said: “The Sunderland Echo is proud to be a media partner for events in the city, including The Tall Ships Races 2018.

“The Echo will be supporting the events with acres of content in print, online and through our social media channels. With just over one year to go before the ships arrive in Sunderland, we will have exciting, weekly updates for our readers.”