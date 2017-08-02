Wave of support for our Wear on Board campaign ahead of the Tall Ships Races 2018

We’re on the crest of a wave! Our bid to tell the world about Sunderland leg of next year’s Tall Ships Races is sailing ahead.

We launched our Wear On Board campaign to get people all over the globe posing with our new Tall Ships poster.

The crew of the Tara - Heart of Steel with our poster.

And what a response we’ve had already.

Ships’ crews and captains have already got behind the project.

They are at Turku in Finland for a leg of this year’s races and they were delighted to be a part of our promotion.

Many of them wanted to get involved including the captains of the Royalist; Black Diamond of Durham; Sorlandet; Royal Helena; and the Danish vessel Tara - Heart of Steel. All are proudly pictured holding a copy of the poster.

The Royalist is on board with our poster campaign.

The crew of the Polish class C vessel Tesia also posed with the poster, as did one man from Harlingen in Holland which is another of the destinations in the 2018 races.

Representatives from Sunderland City Council visited Turku and took copies of the poster with them.

They described the enthusiasm for Wear On Board.

A council spokesman said: “Everyone was very happy to join in and liked the idea of helping to spread the word about the event internationally. They thought that it was nice that the community of Sunderland was so well behind the event, which was reflected in the newspaper’s involvement.”

We've got the backing of Harlingen for our campaign!

The Sunderland Echo has just launched the colourful new poster in the last month and we won’t rest until the message has been spread far and wide that the races are coming to our city.

That’s where you come in.

We want our readers to promote Sunderland’s big international event all around the world.

In fact, whenever you go on holiday, go on a day out, or visit relations anywhere in the world, we want you to take a copy of the Wear On Board poster.

Sunderland Tall Ships Project Director Michelle Daurat with Calvyn Whitehand, skipper of the Black Diamond of Durham.

Here’s how the campaign works:

1. Grab a copy of the poster, which can be downloaded from the Sunderland Echo website. Keep it safe and take it with you on holiday.

2. When you arrive at your holiday destination, hold your poster up and have your photograph taken with it.

3. Send that picture to us – with the tag ‘Wear On Board’ – so that we can publish it. That way, we can tell the world that Sunderland is right behind the Tall Ships Races 2018.

4. Send it to us either by email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, send it in a message to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, or post a copy of the photograph to Chris Cordner, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Don’t forget to include some information about yourself and contact details, so we can find out more about your visit.

Support from the Sorlandet.

Our campaign lasts right up until the races become reality in Sunderland in July next year.

Let’s spread it far and wide and make sure the world knows that Wear On Board for a fantastic festival of fun.

You can download the poster at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzPSL5DHt6sIQ29NazFxLTNlT1k/view