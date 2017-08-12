Watch: Video of the moment a Sunderland house exploded

Here is footage of the moment a Sunderland house exploded in a suspected gas blast.

It was caught on camera by a neighbour's CCTV system in Rosslyn Avenue, Ryhope, Sunderland, and is broadcast here with their permission.

An image taken from the CCTV footage.

The sound of the explosion at 8.48am could be heard more than a mile away in Grangetown, Hill View and Hendon.

The only person inside the property at the time of the blast, Susan Shepherd, 40, suffered burns to her upper body and an injury to her hip.

She was taken by air ambulance to Newcastle Royal Infirmary in a "serious but stable condition".

Partner of gas blast victim says fridge saved her life

How day of drama unfolded