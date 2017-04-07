Watch video of man carrying eight-foot plank go viral to help charities

A customer’s unique way of carrying home an eight-foot plank of wood is now raising funds for two charities.

Staff at Ashley Timber thought nothing of it when a man bought length of white melamine chipboard from the depot, in Garden Lane, South Shields, .

Owner Brian Seales watching the CCTV footage which has been seen more than 10,000 times.

However, they were left stunned when they watched him place the wood, upright, onto the front of his mobility scooter before heading off.

It meant the mystery man had to peer round his purchase to be able to see where he was going.

The footage was captured on the company’s CCTV camera, which boss Brian Seales posted on the firm’s Facebook page.

Mr Seales then decided to set a challenge which involved cash being donated to two SOuth Tyneside charities, Cancer Connections and St Clare’s Hospice, if fans of the Facebook page shared the video.

He said: “It’s not something you see every day, a customer carrying home an eight foot length of melamine on a mobility scooter.

“We are just hoping he didn’t have too far to go.

“When we watched the incident back on our CCTV we thought it would be funny to share on our Facebook page and we came up with the idea of raising money for two good local causes.”

The firm initially decided to donate £100 if the video received 10,000 hits - however, that was quickly achieved.

From left Stephen Baker, owner Brian Seales and Ryan Lamb with same size material which the man placed on his scooter.

So Mr Seales decided to up the challenge and offered £100 for every 1000 hits - up to a maximum of £1,000.

So far the video has been viewed 10,483 times.

Mr Seales said: “We’ve hit our original target and we’re now trying to reach 20,000 hits, so we’re going to let it run until Easter and then I’ll be sorting out the cheques.”