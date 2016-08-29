WATCH: Thousands turn out for annual vehicle rally in Sunderland

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Thousands of motoring enthusiasts turned out to see scores of classic vehicles on show at an annual Wearside event.

The 32nd vehicle rally was held in bright sunchine at Seaburn’s Recreation Park in Sunderland, just yards from the city’s seafront, organised by the North East Bus Preservation Trust.

North East Bus Preservation Society's Vehicle Rally at Seaburn Recreation Ground, Sunderland.

Vintage vehicle owners from around the country turned up to take part in the event, with an estimated 200 vehicles on display, including vintage and veteran cars, commercial transport, fire engines, buses and coaches.

Children’s rides and inflatables kept youngsters entertained while there were also various refreshment stalls selling food and drink.

Among those exhibiting was Roy Kingan, 78, who had his 1938 red MG TA on show.

“I’ve owned it 17 years and I managed to re-build it,” said Mr Kingan, who lives in Cleadon.

Youngster Toby Clow take the wheel, watched by dad Sam and car owner Roy Kingan at the North East Bus Preservation Society's Vehicle Rally at Seaburn Recreation Ground, Sunderland.

“I always enjoy these kind of shows. I’ve taken the car to the Lake District, Corbridge, Kielder and Ripon for similar events.

“Kids like to have a sit in the seat and pretend they’re driving it.”

As well as the exhibitions, many of the buses on show were driven around the area while packed with passengers.

Sunderland City Council’s portfolio holder for culture John Kelly said: “It’s been a great turnout and I think it helped that the promoters have really pushed things on social media.

North East Bus Preservation Society's Vehicle Rally at Seaburn Recreation Ground, Sunderland.

“There’s modern buses for the kids as well as plenty of vintage stuff for older people to see.”

Coun Kelly added that the popularity of the event boded well ahead of the inaugural North East Festival of Transport, which is set take place in summer 2017 at the same venue.

“This will definitely fit in with the event that we’re holding next year and we actually hope that it will be three times the size of today,” he said.

“People have come from all over to be here and I’m sure it will be the same for the festival.

Sheriff Bob Hewison at the North East Bus Preservation Society's Vehicle Rally at Seaburn Recreation Ground, Sunderland.

“Is there a better bit of scenery to look out onto that the seafront? I don’t think so.”

North East Bus Preservation Society's Vehicle Rally at Seaburn Recreation Ground, Sunderland.

North East Bus Preservation Society's Vehicle Rally at Seaburn Recreation Ground, Sunderland.

Terry Christie alongside the bus he used to ride on as a child at the North East Bus Preservation Society's Vehicle Rally at Seaburn Recreation Ground, Sunderland.

North East Bus Preservation Society's Vehicle Rally at Seaburn Recreation Ground, Sunderland.