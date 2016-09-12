Watch the Sunderland roar that echoed around the world for Bradley Lowery

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

“There’s only one Bradley Lowery” - that was the chant from thousands of football fans who showed their support for the five-year-old’s brave battle with cancer.

As well as the more than 40,000 who attended tonight’s Black Cats clash against Everton, millions of Sky Sports viewers saw home and away fans break into a chant in the fifth minute to help raise awareness of the Blackhall youngster’s fight for survival.

Bradley at the Stadium of Light

Earlier in the night Bradley’s dreams came true when he led his beloved Black Cats onto the pitch as mascot.

Speaking to the Echo, Bradley said: “This has been amazing. I got to meet Jermain Defoe, who’s my favourite and everyone said my name. Thank you everyone.”

Bradley, who suffers from neuroblastoma, had to undergo a platelet transfusion earlier in the day at Newcastle’s RVI hospital - but nothing was going to stand in his way of going to the match.

Bradley’s mum and dad, Gemma and Carl, as well as friends and family, were given the VIP treatment with a limo ride to the Stadium of Light, provided by Starlite Limos, as well as a meal in one of the club’s boxes.

Bradley as mascot with Jermain Defoe

Gemma said: “He’s been a little bit tired after his transfusion but he’s been so excited. He was hanging out of the limo saying ‘hello Sunderland’, then he got to meet the players who were lovely to him. They said they should be asking for his autograph.”

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family are now trying to raise £700,000 to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

A special text donation number has been set up, with the aim of helping the Lowery family to reach their target as quickly as possible.

The fans’ chant came in the fifth minute, to mark Bradley’s age, and was organised by loyal supporters Andrew McCracken and Jack Murray who have been touched by the youngster’s plight.

The chant comes after a series of high-profile figures have pledged donations to Bradley’s #justonepound appeal, which asks members of the public to text a £1 donation.

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070 or click here