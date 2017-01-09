Watch the moment that police 'shoot' at a suspected gunman in the Jarrow Coral siege

The moment that police officers ended a stand-off at a South Tyneside bookmakers has been captured on camera.

Armed police and trained negotiators attended the Coral bookmakers in Grange Road, Jarrow, yesterday evening to reports of a siege with four hostages being held inside the premises.

Police outside the Coral bookmaker in Jarrow on Sunday night. Picture by Stephen Dixon.

Man arrested after armed siege at bookmakers still being quizzed by police

The incident began at around 5.45pm and lasted for three hours, ending when a suspect emerged from the store and was 'shot' at by police.

A 39-year-old man, arrested after being shot at with an attenuating energy projectile (AEP) by officers, is still in police custody being questioned

The video clip, shot by Gary Marshall and shared on his Facebook page in a public post, shows officers fire at the man, and rush over to arrest him as he falls to the floor.

Earlier today, Northumbria Police confirmed officers used an AEP, a type of baton round which replaced rubber bullets, to bring the situation to an end.