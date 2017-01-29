Watch Sunderland hopefuls out to impress at X Factor auditions

Singers hoping to be crowned the next X Factor champion headed to Sunderland to put their talents to the test.

The crew from the ITV1 talent show that has helped launch the careers of Joe McElderry, Lola Saunders and created Little Mix were at The Point, in Holmeside.

X Factor auditions held at The Point, Sunderland.

Singers showcased their vocal talents in the first round of the contest, hoping for the chance to make it to the next stage of the competition and eventually all the way to the live finals.

Leoni Taylor, from Hylton Castle, was the first who faced the crew, singing Beyonce’s Listen and Adele’s All I Ask.

The 16-year-old was entered into the contest by her mum.

She said: “I was really nervous when I was waiting but they make you feel really comfortable when you are in there.

"It was my mam who wanted me to audition either for this or for Britain's Got Talent.

“It was my mam who wanted me to audition either for this or for Britain’s Got Talent.

“They tell you how it went but they don’t tell you if you are through - it’s just a waiting game now.”

Georgia Leigh-Hall, 16, from Jarrow overcome her issues with anxiety to take part in the auditions.

The teenager, who has been diagnosed with autism, said: “It has taken me a long time to regain my confidence. I decided to come down and push myself, I’ve always loved singing. I was shaking waiting to go in, but now I’ve done it, I feel a bit better.”

Grace Hutchinson auditioning for the X Factor at The Point.

Her mum Caroline said: “It was me who told her to come down. I am so proud of her and how she has handled her anxiety, she has a beautiful voice.”

Grace Hutchinson, from East Boldon, was another hopeful who came to The Point to showcase her singing skills in the hope of making it through to the next stage.

The 21-year-old said: “The audition was amazing, it seemed to go so well. They were talking to me for quite a bit about my background, it was great. I feel like I’m on Cloud nine now.”

Mum Gail who watched her daughter’s audition said: “It was great watching her. I’m so proud.”

X Factor hopeful Georgia-Leigh Hall, at The Point, Sunderland.

All those who took part in the audition now face an anxious wait to hear if they are through to the next round.

More auditions lined up for the North East include Sunderland University tomorrow and then Dalton Park in Murton, on Wednesday, February 1 from 11am to 4pm.

Acts are advised to turn up early as they will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

Leoni Taylor auditioning for the X Factor at The Point, Sunderland.