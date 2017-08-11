Watch: Sunderland gas blast house is bulldozed as third party involvement is ruled out

Have your say

Police have ruled out foul play during their investigations into a house blast and believe a gas explosion was responsible.

They released their conclusions just as diggers were demolishing the home in Rosslyn Avenue, Ryhope, Sunderland, and an adjoining property at around 5pm on Friday.

Echo photogrpaher Stu Norton took this picture of demolition work.

A Northumbria Police statement said: "It is now understood that the incident occurred as a result of a gas explosion and there was no third party involvement.

T"he gas supply has now been capped and made safe.

"Work is on-going to secure the site and as such there is still a cordon in place.

"Emergency services and local authorities are working tirelessly to allow residents to return to their homes as quickly as possible."

