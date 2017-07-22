Watch: Red Arrows brighten up Saturday afternoon at Sunderland International Airshow

The weather forecasters called it right and the legendary Red Arrows were spot on too.
After early performances were cancelled because of the gloomy morning weather, the patience of spectators at Sunderland International Airshow was rewarded in the afternoon.
Entertainment ended with another appearance by the Red Arrows.
Further details to follow. For now, simply relive the show courtesy of our video.
Watch: Red Arrows tribute to Bradley Lowery
Weather dampens start to Saturday's programme
Watch: Slidewhow of reader airshow pictures
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.