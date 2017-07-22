Watch: Red Arrows brighten up Saturday afternoon at Sunderland International Airshow

Have your say

The weather forecasters called it right and the legendary Red Arrows were spot on too.

After early performances were cancelled because of the gloomy morning weather, the patience of spectators at Sunderland International Airshow was rewarded in the afternoon.

Thanks to Sue Fowler for this vivid picture of the Red Arrows at Saturday's Sunderland International Airshow.

Entertainment ended with another appearance by the Red Arrows.

Further details to follow. For now, simply relive the show courtesy of our video.

Watch: Red Arrows tribute to Bradley Lowery

Weather dampens start to Saturday's programme

Watch: Slidewhow of reader airshow pictures