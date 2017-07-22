Watch: Patience of Sunderland International Airshow crowd finally rewarded as displays begin

Have your say

The patience of thousands of spectators at Sunderland International Airshow was finally rewarded when displays started in the afternoon.

A Typhoon jet has entertained the crowds along with the Great North Air Ambulance helicopter.

The gloomy weather failed to put off spectators from attending Sunderland International Airshow on Saturday.

Crowds are also enjoying fairground rides, flight simulators and various stalls by different branches of the armed forces.

However a Battle of Britain memorial flight had to be cancelled on Saturday due to the weather.

It is due to be held tomorrow and is set to feature a Lancaster bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Keith Miller, of the memorial team, said: "We commemorate all those who served and fought in the airforce from World War One right through to the present day."

A display by RAF Falcons and Tigers parachute team was also called off.

Watch: Red Arrows tribute to Bradley Lowery

Weather dampens start to Saturday's programme

Watch: Slidewhow of reader airshow pictures