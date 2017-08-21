Watch Northern Powerhouse Minister's embarrassing Sunderland bridge blunder

The Government's Northern Powerhouse Minister got his North East geography badly wrong today when he hailed the new Wear Crossing as being built over the TYNE!

Jake Berry MP was speaking to the Echo as he walked across part of the New Wear Crossing, which is being backed by £82.5million of Government funding.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP.

Construction of the bridge is well underway and due to be completed by spring.

It will be the first bridge to be built in Sunderland for 40 years and city leaders say it will help regenerate the area, relieve congestion and attract new jobs and investment to Sunderland.

When asked what he made of the new development, Mr Berry replied: "I think it's absolutely fantastic.

"We are about two years into the construction of this iconic structure but it's not just about new buildings and new roads it's actually about the message it sends to everyone who lives here.

"This historic, first time for 40 years crossing of the Tyne will not just help Sunderland but it will also release growth all along this south bank."

When contacted by the Echo for clarification about his comment, a spokesman for Mr Berry said he had meant to say Wear and had done so in other interviews today.