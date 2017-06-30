Watch: More school prom memories from Sunderland area

Exams are now over and the annual school prom season is well and truly under way.

We'll be publishing pictures from this year's glittering balls both in print and online over the coming weeks.

Red House prom back in 2008.

But, to get you in the mood, we thought we would travel back in time to recall some of the proms across the Sunderland area throughout the last decade.

This selection of pictures, unless stated otherwise, was taken in 2008.

Slideshow of photographs from 2007 Sunderland proms