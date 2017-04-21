Watch Durham firefighters rescue trapped ducklings

Firefighters went above and beyond their call of duty when they came to the rescue of five trapped ducklings.

Crews from Durham were called to rescue the ducklings after they had fallen down a manhole cover near to the DLI Museum, Aykley Heads, on Saturday, April 15.

Firefighters worked alongside the RSPCA during the rescue, which saw them use spades to lift the cover before nets were able to safely bring the birds to the surface.

Crew manager Paul Hartburn was delighted they were able to safely bring the chicks back to their mother who was waiting at a nearby pond.

He said: "The whole rescue took about 20 minutes and we then used a bucket to carry the chicks and release them to their mother.

"I love rescuing animals and it's not very often we get to do rescues like this, so it was lovely."

Kaye Smith RSPCA inspector said: "We received a call from a man who was out walking his dogs and discovered some ducklings trapped under a drain cover.

"We came out and worked with the fire and rescue service to managed to fish them out using a net.

"It was happy ending."

