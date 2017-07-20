Watch dramatic footage of danger drivers' high speed race through Tyne Tunnel

Video footage has been released of two cars racing each other at dangerous speeds through the Tyne Tunnel.

CCTV footage shows a BMW driven by Joel Graydon, 44, and an Audi being driven by 30-year-old Gavin Mason, racing each other dangerously in rush-hour traffic, last August.

The Tyne Tunnel.

They have now been banned from the roads for 15 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on June 23.

Graydon, of Eachwick, Dalton, Northumberland, and Mason, of Holywell House, Holywell, North Tyneside, were both sentenced to eight weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, with 60 hours' unpaid work and costs of £100.

Pc Andrew Clarke, from Northumbria Police's Motor Patrols section, said: "I don't have to say what the implications of a high speed collision in a confined space like the Tyne Tunnel would be and both these drivers not only put their own lives at risk but those of other road users who were going about their daily business."

Ron Henderson, Tunnel Manager at TT2, said: “We welcome the prosecution and sentencing of the two men caught speeding in the Tyne Tunnel last year.

"This demonstrates that speeding and dangerous driving will not be tolerated in the tunnel.

"We commend Northumbria Police’s action regarding the case and will continue our partnership with them to keep our customers safe.”