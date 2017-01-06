Watch Charlotte Crosby give her New Year fitness tips

From TV workouts to dancing on a night out, Sunderland's Charlotte Crosby has been giving her New Year fitness tips for a promotional video.

Charlotte from Biddick Woods, who rose to fame in Geordie Shore, has produced a video of her five steps to staying fit and sticking to New Year's Resolutions to promote a jelly firm.

Charlotte Crosby

The former Ttonic barmaid also advises on how to get the 'perfect selfie.'

It comes on the back of research, commissioned by Hartley’s jelly, that states that despite 26m making diet resolutions, 8 out of 10 are estimated to have broken them by now.

Eight out of ten Brits are estimated to wobble from their New Year diet on the 14th January with 7-8pm marked as the time of the diet apocalypse. Cravings (52%) top the list of triggers making us fall behind our diet goals followed by boredom (37.5%) and stress (29.2%).

The figures show 52 per cent crave for chocolate followed by crisps (34%), take-away (27%), cheese (26%) and alcoholic drinks (25%).

Between men and women, the former are most likely to wobble from their New Year diet on the 5th January in 2017 before the Christmas decorations have even come down. In comparison, women have more willpower with 14th January marked as the end of their new diets.