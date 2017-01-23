Watch as brave Bradley Lowery becomes face of charity's campaign - as family renew fundraising appeal

The family of brave youngster Bradley Lowery have pleaded with the public to keep up their fundraising efforts as the five-year-old continues to battle neuroblastoma.

The story of Bradley, from Blackhall, County Durham, has touched the hearts of people around the world.

This weekend, the youngster became one of the faces of charity Cancer Research UK's campaign for World Cancer Day, which is on February 4.

He is being featured on a TV advert which showcases the support he has received, particularly from the world of football.

Before Christmas, Bradley's family were given the devastating news that his cancer was terminal.

However, with the youngster currently undergoing pioneering treatment, mum Gemma and dad Carl are remaining "positive".

Writing on the Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page, Gemma said: "The new treatment Bradley is having in the UK is very expensive.

"Depending on how many rounds he has and if it is working, it could cost around £500,000 for 12 rounds (Bradley will be scanned after two rounds to see if it is working).

"When doctors told me Bradley had two months to live I decided not to give up on my baby that easily and to keep fighting, not knowing what the outcome would be. Anything is better than two months.

"Since then, he has had radiotherapy, which his doctor thinks could give him at least six months, which is amazing.

"I'm not sure if the new treatment will work or if it does how well it will work, but as a mammy I'm thinking positive. Hope is all I have left."

Should Bradley's latest treatment, which is currently at the antibody stage of combined therapy, prove successful, his family is hopeful he will be well enough to go to America to receive more pioneering treatment.

However, with the cost of it extremely expensive, fundraising could prove crucial.

Gemma added: "Thinking positive means I would like to hope if it does work, there is still a possibility I will get him to America to get the treatment that is believed would prevent the cancer coming back.

"These drugs are definitely not available in the UK, which means I would have to go to the States for it.

"Like I have mentioned previously, this treatment costs at least £700,000 without extra expenses on top of that, and because we would have to use a large chunk of what has already been raised for his current treatment, we need to keep raising money.

"So please if you would like to support us with this I would be eternally grateful.

"I give permission for any events to take place and for you to take any photos and information from Bradley's social media accounts.

"If Bradley doesn't need the funds raised for him, it will go into the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help other children with their fundraising efforts.

"Thank you so much to everyone for your continued support."

Bradley's appearance in the new Cancer Research UK advert, sees the charity call for donations to help fund life-saving research and potential cures for cancer.

People have also been asked to play their part by wearing a Unity Band, which are made of two parts, knotted together, to symbolise strength in unity and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces.

The bands come in three different colours and are available in all Cancer Research shops for a suggested donation of £2, as well as online at www.cruk.org.uk/worldcancerday.

On the selection of Bradley as one of those featured in the advert, Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North East, said: “Bradley has captured everyone's imagination locally and across the country.

"It is a great example of how when we all come together, we can do a lot to support people with cancer.

"World Cancer Day provides an opportunity for people across the region, as well as across the world, to show that together we can be a powerful force to help beat cancer sooner."

To donate to Bradley's Fight, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight