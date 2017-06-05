Washington training firm Seta’s illuminating new deal

Washington training provider Seta is providing illuminating assistance for a North East manufacturer.

The firm has secured a partnership with lighting firm BSSLED to support its workforce and help bridge the region’s engineering skills gap.

(L-R) Daniel Lowes, Robin Lockwood and Dre van de Meerendonk, Managing Director of BSSLED

Seta will initially deliver a tailored apprenticeship programme with scope to deliver further commercial training courses in the future for the Ashington company.

Seta is also supporting 18-year-old Daniel Lowes who is two years into his apprenticeship.

Seta chief executive Robin Lockwood said: “Here at Seta, we pride ourselves on providing training solutions that are tailored to businesses, ensuring they have the skilled workers they need.

“Our courses have been designed to help businesses from sole traders and SMEs, to multinationals who want to upskill and cross-skill their entire workforces, as well as giving individuals the opportunity to boost their careers through new learning experiences.

“We’re delighted to be on board with BSSLED. We’re looking forward to developing the partnership while helping them to develop and retain the skills they need to remain a successful and competitive business.”

Seta is a long-established, not-for-profit engineering, business and professional training provider based in Washington. Working with businesses of all sizes, Seta delivers a range of accredited courses and apprenticeships from entry level up to HNCs and HNDs.

BSSLED founder Steve Bell said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure this partnership with Seta, which comes highly recommended.

“By partnering with a technical training provider, this will equip Daniel and any future apprentices at BSSLED with the required work ethic and skills necessary that will make the transition from apprentice to employee all the more straightforward.

“Organisations like Seta understand the requirements of business and prepare its apprentices suitably for careers in engineering and related sectors, and the world of work, in general.

“The region as a whole is facing a major skills shortage, particularly within engineering as we are struggling to produce enough young engineers and are too reliant on older workers.

“Seta is helping to combat this gap, together with the support of firms like ours.”