Washington pensioner is celebrating his century in style

A Wearside pensioner has celebrated his century in style with three parties.

Jack Smith’s family and friends are making sure his milestone 100th birthday is certainly one to remember.

100 year old Jack Smith celebrates his birthday at Donwell Day Care Centre, Washington, with his wife Elsie.

Staff at the Donwell Day Care Centre in Washington, where Jack goes three times a week, put on the first 100th birthday celebrations to mark the centenarian’s big day on September 5.

This party was followed by one organised by his wife Elsie, at the couple’s home in Columbia for all their friends, family and neighbours.

And, Jack and his close family enjoyed a third celebration of an afternoon tea at a nearby hotel.

Elsie, 89, said: “He has been having a great time. The staff at the Donwell Day Centre really did him proud, they pulled out all the stops.

“He had a lovely time and he loves going there because they make such a fuss of him.”

The couple, who have two children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, still live in the home they had built when they were married 66 years ago and Elsie said the party there was very hectic, but a lot of fun.

She said Jack, an engineer who has lived all of his life in Washington, is a very popular and much-loved man.

Elsie said: “Everyone loves him, he is always a gentleman and very smart.

“I have always been very proud of him, he has always been a lovely husband.”

Although Jack, who co-owned an engineering company, RSH Engineering, has dementia, it is in the very early stages.

She said her husband always puts his long and healthy life down to her looking after him well.

Elsie added: “We have both been lucky with our health. But, we have always eaten well and no smoking.”

Once Jack retired he loved gardening and the couple also bought a caravan and spent many years touring in it.