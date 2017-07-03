Washington firm helps former service personnel build a better future

A Washington firm is helping homeless ex-servicemen get a rook over their heads.

Findley Roofing’s Homeless Ex Servicemen Programme (HESP) has been set up in the hope of offering those with a military background support they require after leaving the forces, while solving a skills shortage within the industry.

These men and women are homeless on our streets because they have struggled to adapt to life after the armed forces, where they were used to being part of a team and having a routine. Grant Findley

Trainees will work closely with sales and marketing director Tony Finnegan and CEO Grant Findley on a daily basis as they learn how to carry out basic entry level tasks, such as painting, decorating and low-level maintenance and construction work at the Washington-based firm.

“Our HESP idea makes perfect sense to me, as it not only helps me recruit hardworking people who can act with military precision for our company, it’s also my way of giving back to people who have served and fought for our country,” said Grant.

“I want to give them this feeling back, as well as offer them dir on and hope, by giving them a trade and eventually recruiting them to work for our company.”

Those attending the scheme will be housed at company-owned apartments in Durham, in rooms with bunkbeds similar to those in barracks, with food also provided, all funded by Grant.

Grant came up with idea for HESP after spending time volunteering and donating food to soup kitchens.

A pilot scheme was completed last year, which has already seen one ex-marine now in full-time employment at Findley Roofing.

“I have been overwhelmed with support since sharing my idea, and many local businesses and people have offered to help out,” sia Grant.

“Both Tony and I are philanthropists at heart and it gives us enormous pleasure to know that just one ex-serviceman isn’t sleeping rough tonight.

To find out more or if you know anyone who could benefit, call 0191 417 3422 or visit: http://www.findleyroofing.co.uk/hesp/.