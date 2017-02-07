Washington - Down Your Way

Lots going on for the volunteer group Keep Washington Tidy at the moment. On January 29, residents of West Bridge Street, Mount Pleasant, got together with local councillors and collected 10 bags of rubbish and an old BBQ.

The next litter pick is being organised by Gentoo for the Barmston Area on Thursday, February 23. The last litter pick in Barmston was very successful. Volunteers are asked to meet at 9.30am in Barmston Village Centre. Litter pickers , gloves and bags will be provided. If you are interested in the activities of The Washington Tidy Group and would like to find out more about being a volunteer or coordinator then there is a meeting organised for 6pm on Thursday in Washington Millennium Centre.

Arts Centre Washington presents Heaven Eyes tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets are £6.50. Theatre Sans Frontieres features a UK and Swedish cast, original music and video, the show is suitable for children aged from nine. Based on a novel by the renowned children’s author David Almond, Heaven Eyes is a gritty, poetic story about young people finding their way in the world. Three orphaned teenagers run away from their children’s home and sail down the River Tyne on a makeshift raft. Stuck on the mudflats they meet a strange girl, who lives with an old man called grampa. The girl has a secret only grandma.

There are three new art exhibitions to visit at the Arts Centre. Youth Arts Exhibition 2017 , five winners from each category will be chosen by an independent judging panel. The winners will be invited to The Stadium Of Light in March 2017 for The Sunderland Young Achievers Award Ceremony. Then 284 Miles From Home is a photographic journey by Scott Read. This is a personal record of Scott’s first year in his new home of County Durham after following his heart North. Wonderful Watercolours and Awesome Oils is the Arts Centre display in the Granary area. The display features work produced by artists who go along to the arts centre weekly art classes.

Saturday you can re-live the music of 10cc and the electric light orchestra at 7.30pm in the arts centre. Tickets are £10. Music will be performed by 10cclo, the only European tribute band dedicated to these two incredible bands.

At the Sunderland Civic Awards in December Washington Village In Bloom group was awarded Best Community Group In Washington. Members received a plaque, certificate and a voucher for a garden centre. Cross Keys was awarded a certificate of merit for the Container and Hanging Basket group.

The Life House, Columbia, has a variety of rooms available for hire for wellbeing, training and educational purposes. Ring 0191 4178043 or email washingtonmind.org.uk.

Feeling active why not join the Sunderland Wellness Walking Programme on Friday at 10am? Mwet at Washington Arts Centre for this hour long session.