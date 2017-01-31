Washington - Down Your Way

Tickets are on sale for Fatfield Musical Stage Society’s production of the Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5.

This very funny show is based on the film of the same name. The show contains lots of up beat music including the recognisable title song. The show is being performed in St Robert of Newminster School, Biddick Lane, Fatfield, from Wednesday, February 22, to Saturday, February 25. Wednesday to Friday shows are at 7.15pm and Saturday is matinee only at 2.15pm . Tickets are £8.50 for the Wednesday show and £10 for all other shows. Tickets can be purchased from Carol on 01916595875 or Irene on 01914161607 .

The Glebe litter pick on Wednesday collected 12 bags of general rubbish, bags of garden refuse and remnants of a pink bathroom. Anyone who would like to join Washington Tidys can search on its Facebook page to get up to date information and dates of future litter picks.

On Friday at Arts Centre Washington you can see Steffen Peddie – 99 problems and the chips still ain’t one. This comic show is created entirely from audience suggestions and improvised on the night. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £8.

On Saturday the regular monthly craft fair will take place along with a dragon making workshop for children aged four and over . There will also be a charm bracelet making workshop for adults and children aged 12 and over from 1.30pm and places must be booked .

Starting on Friday is The Youth Arts Exhibition 2017, which will run until April 8. Five winners from each age group will be chosen and they will be invited to Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards ceremony at The Stadium Of Light .

It will soon be the school half term holidays and there are lots of activities being planned in the Washington area. At Washington Wetlands grab your wellies and join in the North East Puddle Jumping Championships from Saturday, February 18, to Sunday, February 26. No matter what your age or ability everyone is welcome to enter and there are also craft activities in the barn. Crafts take place daily from 1pm to 3.30pm and registration for Puddle Jumping is at 2pm. See Washington Wetlands website for further details.

At The Millenium Library on Monday, February 20, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, go along and make your very own Beauty and The Beast Masks. The event is suitable for all but children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult. For further details, call 01915613888.

Washington Town Centre Library on Tuesday, February 21, between 2.15pm and 3.15pm go along and make your very own Dr Seuss Hat. It is suitable for all but children aged under eight must be accompanied by an adult. Call 01915613500.

Go along to Washington Town Centre Library on Thursday, February 23, from 2.15pm to 3.15pm to make a Beauty and The Beast Candle Decoration. For further information, call 0191 5613500.

On Saturday, February 18, the Youth Theatre at the Arts Centre Washington will present The Puppet Master at 2pm. A modern day fantasy following a little girl’s quest to find friendship. The show features original music, dance, drama and two giant plastic gnomes. Tickets are pay what you decide it is worth. Book seats for free and there will be a voluntary collection at the end.

On Saturday, February 24, at 11am and 2pm, children aged four and over and their families can enjoy Mavis Sparkle at Washington Arts Centre. With a magician as a dad and a stargazer as a mum no wonder there is more to Mavis Sparkle than meets the eye. M6’s cosmic production mixes magic, illusion, animation and laughter inspiring everyone to reach for their dreams. Tickets are £6.50.