Washington - Down Your Way

Last time local singer Natalie Dean appeared at The Holiday Inn as Doris Day it was a sell out show. There is another opportunity to spend an afternoon of Amore with Natalie to celebrate Valentine’s day. Join Natalie on the February 14 between 2 pm and 5pm at The Holiday Inn, Washington, and enjoy a traditional English tea listening to a mix of well known love songs. Tickets, £12, can be purchased by calling 0191 418 9482.

Saturday, February 4 there are three special events on offer at Arts Centre. Firstly there will be the monthly arts and craft fair featuring a variety of stalls selling products created by local and regional artists and craftspeople, from 10.30am to 3.30pm. From 1pm to 3pm there will a one-off charm bracelet workshop, when you can get creative with jewellery maker Kit Kingsbury. Kit will help you to make your own charm bracelet. The sessions cost £8.95, which includes all materials. The third event is one for all the family, between 10.30am and noon, when there will be a Chinese Dragon making workshop. Celebrate the Chinese new year in this workshop. Children must be four and over. The cost of this event is £3.50, which includes all materials.

The Davy Lamp Folk Club will have its monthly get together on February 4 at the Arts Centre where the guest will be Steve Tilston. Steve is a BBC award-winner and one of the country’s greatest folk song writers as well as being a magnificent guitarist and singer.

Tomorrow at the Arts Centre there will be a showing of the film Me Before You (12). A girl in a small town forms an unlikely bond with a recently paralysed man she is taking care of. Tickets are £3.

Volunteers are wanted for a litter pick in Glebe Park tomorrow from 10am to 11.30am. Meet at the park where equipment will be provided. To confirm the pick is going ahead check the Washington tidy Facebook page.