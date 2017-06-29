Washington couple’s love as strong as ever as they celebrate 70th anniversary

Platinum couple Robson and Joan Dawson have spent a lifetime devoted to each other – and their love remains as strong as ever.

Robson, 94, and Joan, 92, of Washington, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by friends and family.

The much-loved pair have barely been apart since marrying in Southwick all those decades ago.

They met through work, and their love blossomed thanks to shared interests.

Robson, originally of Seaham, and Joan, originally of Sunderland, went on to have two children – twins Lesley and Hilary, now aged 63 – as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lesley picks up the story of how their love started to blossom.

He said: “On a Wednesday, the shop where they worked was always closed, and on one occasion all of the staff went on a day trip.

“They stopped at a pub to have a meal, but my mum and dad were methodists so didn’t go inside.

“They were sitting in the bus and started to chat, until my dad decided to pub into the pub.

“One of the others asked my dad to play the piano, because he had been a church organist since he was aged about seven, so he played a tune.

“The next thing he knew, my mum was sitting next to him playing the same tune further up the piano.

“They played a duet and that’s how things all started for them.”

The pair have not looked back from there.

Robson, a retired legal executive, and Joan, a retired music teacher and magistrate, celebrated their anniversary with a party, and even had friends from Germany who came over to visit.

With so many shared hobbies, their bond has always been unbreakable – and remains so today.

Lesley added: “They are very, very close and do everything together.

“They have been in a drama group together, and both had season tickets at Sunderland AFC and would go there together.

“Even now, if my mum goes to the shop, my dad worries until she comes back.

“They’re really good together, and have always looked after each other.

“I’d say that patience and tolerance are the secrets behind their long-lasting marriage.”