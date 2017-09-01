Washington Carnival 2017: When is it and what’s happening?

Preparations are in full swing for the Washington Carnival.

The finishing details are being put in place for this year’s event, which will be held in Albany Park on Saturday, September 16.

Washington Carnival parade to Albany Park, Town Cryer Jim Chambers.

Last year, the celebrations attracted up to 5,000 people and organisers are hoping this year will be equally as successful.

Coun Linda Williams, chairman of the Washington Area Committee, said everyone is looking forward to the event.

She added: “The Washington Carnival is a fantastic family event, with something for everyone to enjoy, with children at the heart of the celebrations.

“We want to provide the members of our community with the chance to learn more about the magnificent history and tradition of Washington and feel part of it, whilst celebrating the area by taking part in all of the fun activities available on the day.”

The community celebration will begin with a parade of local colliery and school banners, the WymRyder Motorbike group, dance and theatre groups, The Clean and Green team and Durham Cadets.

They will be led by Backworth Brass Band along with the Town Cryer, Jim Chambers.

The parade will leave Washington Gardener’s Club at 9.45am to march along Front Street onto Albany Way and will arrive at F-Pit Museum in Albany Park at 10am.

This will mark the beginning of the free, family carnival which will be opened by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cour Doris MacKnight, and run until 4pm.

Washington Carnival parade to Albany Park.

Washington Carnival is funded through Sunderland City Council’s Washington Area Committee, supported by the local community and delivered in partnership with Sunderland City Council and managed by Sunderland North Community Business Centre.

It celebrates the fascinating history of Washington with music, dance, traditional crafts, games, children’s rides, exhibitions and a range of activities and attractions.

Throughout the day of the carnival there will be entertainment with events, activities, displays and demonstrations from a wide range of organisations and community groups with something to involve and entertain everyone.