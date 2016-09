Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze started by a washing machine.

Nine firefighters from Marley Park and Washington stations were called to Bellamy Crescent, in Sunderland, at 10.49am today.

The washing machine was destroyed in the blaze, which spread to a tumble dryer that was also destroyed.

The kitchen units were left fire damaged, a microwave was damaged by heat and the kitchen was left with smoke damage.