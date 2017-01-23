Warning to older people as Met Office issues cold weather alert

Older people and their families are being urged to take care after the Met Office issued a cold weather alert for the region.

Forecasters are predicting severe cold weather in all regions of England is likely to last until Saturday January 28.

In the North East, temperatures are set to reach as low as -3 tonight with widespread sharp frost and freezing fog in some places. Widespread overnight and early frosts are forecast for the rest of the week

A spokesman for Age UK said; "Please inform older people and make sure they have everything they need to keep warm and well.

"As you get older it takes longer to warm up which can be bad for your health. The cold thickens blood and increases blood pressure, and breathing in cold air can increase the risk of chest infections."

The charity said the ideal temperature for a bedroom is 64°F (18°C), and 70°F (21°C) for a living room.

The spokesman added: "Ask older people to check their thermostat or use a room thermometer to monitor temperature, and keep their bedroom windows shut on a winter’s night."