Warning of power cuts and building damage as fierce winds up to 75mph set to batter North East

Fierce winds of up to 75mph are set to hit the North East with fears the ferocious weather could cause power cuts and damage to buildings.

Met Office forecasters have issued yellow weather warnings that very strong winds with gusts of 55-65 mph, perhaps reaching 75 mph in exposed places, are looking increasingly likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The statement reads: "Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges. There is also a chance of power cuts, and damage to trees and perhaps buildings.

"The strongest winds are expected to arrive in the west of the region later on Tuesday evening and move eastwards overnight. There is some uncertainty in peak wind strengths and how quickly winds will ease on Wednesday morning.

"Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially in the north of the warning area, resulting in especially difficult driving conditions. This warning has been expanded in area and with the likelihood of 'medium' impacts increased."

The weather warnings come as the Caribbean and southern USA copes with the impact and afermath of Hurricane Irma.