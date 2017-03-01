Victorian South Shields park set for major restoration project – you can help shape its future

Outdoor lovers are being invited to have their say on one of South Tyneside’s best-loved parks.

North Marine Park, South Shields, secured a development grant of £194,000 last year from the Heritage Lottery Fund to produce detailed plans to restore the Victorian park back to its former grandeur.

Local people are being asked totell the council and Friends North and South Marine Parks how they use North Marine Park to help form plans for a £2.45m bid to carry out the work.

They have launched online survey to gather ideas.

The scheme for North Marine Park includes creating better links between the park and Littlehaven Promenade and Seawall, restoring original features such as the grotto and the promenade staircase as well as a creating a children’s play area and café.

Other plans under consideration are an events programme and ‘pay to play’ activities such as pitch and putt and bowling.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader with responsibility for leisure and culture, said: “Both North and South Marine Parks are assets to South Shields and the Borough. We are keen for residents and visitors to get involved and have their say on how the park should be developed for the future.”

The Friends already make a major contribution to the upkeep of both parks. In the eight years since the group was formed members have created a community garden and petanque terrains, organised regular events for members, promoted live music in the bandstand and organised litter picks.

Christine Calvert, chairman of the Friends, said: “The Friends of the Marine Parks have the interests of the parks at heart and contribute to their upkeep for the benefit of residents and visitors alike.

“We are very excited at the prospects of improvements in the North Marine Park and would encourage people with a passion for the park to join our group.

“The Friends work with South Tyneside Borough Council to provide and take part in a range of events and activities to encourage the community to become involved in the protection and promotion of the parks to ensure they flourish in future years.”

People can take part in the survey by visiting www.southtyneside.gov.uk/northmarinepark.

Anyone interested in joining the Friends is asked to contact Gary Frazer on 424 7855 or friendsoftheparksouthshields@yahoo.com.