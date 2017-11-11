Veterans mark Armistice Day with two-minute silence

Former and serving Armed Forces personnel have remembered the fallen on Armistice Day.

The East Durham Veterans Breakfast Club met at the Five Quarter pub in Peterlee to mark the occasion.

Almost 30 members of the organisation, which was created more than 18 months ago, gathered for a two-minute silence to remember the moment when the First World War ended in November 1918.

Organiser of the event Rob Moore, 54, who served in the Royal Signals, spoke of his pride at the turnout and support from the public.

Mr Moore, of Peterlee, said: "The group has been going since April last year and we've tried to grow it as much as possible.

"I had a chat with a couple of vets a few years ago to see if it was worth setting up and things are going well.

"There are 28 of us here today, so that's a bit of a record, and we've also got 150 members on our Facebook group page.

"We've got members here who were in the RAF and Navy as well as Guardsmen and Engineers too.

"Our oldest member is 77 and our youngest is just 23 and still serving so we have quite an age range.

"We've received great support for what we do and the Five Quarter have been great as well. They're fine with having us here and are very accommodating."

Mr Moore added that it was important for those who have served to pay tribute to all of those lost in conflict.

"Most of us know someone who died while serving or been injured, so it's important that we remember the people that fought for the freedom that we have today.

"As well as Armistice Day, most of us are involved in parades on Remembrance Sunday too, which of course we're all looking forward to."