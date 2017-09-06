Veteran broadcaster Mike Neville has died

Mike Neville who was the face of television news for many decades in the North East has died.

For more than 40 years he was known as a presenter on both BBC's Look North and Tyne Tees' North East Tonight.

His family said the 80-year-old, who retired in 2006, died peacefully in hospital.

Born in Willington Quay, Mr Neville launched his career at Tyne Tees in 1962 and moved to the BBC two years later where he presented Look North.

He also was known for the Nationwide programme during the 1970s and 80s.

In 1996 he returned to ITV to front the main regional news.

Speaking to the BBC after he retired, Mr Neville explained he had no regrets about remaining in the North East and said he hated working in London.

As well as a lifetime achievement award from the Royal Television Society, he was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting.

Fellow broadcaster and friend, Pam Royal, said: "I am deeply saddened at the death of my friend and former colleague Mike Neville. My thoughts are with his wife Pam, and his family.

"Mike was exactly the same off-camera as he was on. He was great fun to be with, full of hilarious stories and always on good form.

"We have lost a dear friend. But Mike will always be a North East icon and legend."