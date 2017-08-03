Vandals wreck seating in grandstand at Horden Welfare Park

Vandals have been slammed after wrecking seating in a football grandstand in the latest of a number of attacks.

Between 20 and 30 seats were damaged at the award-winning Horden Welfare Park between Friday evening and Saturday.

The park has been targeted by a number of attacks this year, and Horden Parish Council is to install CCTV cameras in a bid to deter the vandals.

Police are investigating the latest incident, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Horden Parish Council clerk Paul Davison said: "This is just the latest incident of vandalism at Horden Welfare Park and the Memorial Park.

"We've also had people driving motorbikes through the park, ripping flowers out and other incidents.

"Because of all this, the council has decided to install CCTV cameras, which will happen within the next couple of months."

The Welfare Park was recently awarded the Green Flag and Green Heritage Site awards for the 11th year in a row.

However, it is now being dogged by vandalism issues.

Mr Davison added: "It's a persistent problem.

"It's very disheartening, because the local taxpayer pays for these facilities for the benefit of everyone, including those who are doing this.

"They are the ones who will lose out in the end.

"We try to keep green open spaces as nice as possible, but a minority of people are causing these problems and spoiling it for everyone else.

"This year has been a particularly bad year for it

"A lot of money has been spent on these parks and a lot of time has been spent on them by staff.

"It's particularly disappointing for those who have given all that time to help to create an award-winning park."

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: "Police are appealing to the community of Horden to help identify the person or people who damaged the stadium seating at Horden Football Club over the weekend.

"Damage was caused to around 20 seats of the newly refurbished stand from 7pm on Friday, July 28.

"If you were witness to the damage or where there and played no part, please call police on 101. Alternatively you can contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."