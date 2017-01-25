UPDATE: A19 crash which caused tailbacks now clear

Motorists faced delays following a smash on the A19 this morning.

One lane had to be closed on the northbound side of the road at Murton.

The closure was between the A1018 road at Seaham and the A690 turn-off at the Herrington Interchange, although it has now been re-opened.

Earlier today, Highways England tweeted: "#A19 n/b nr #Murton has 1 lane closed n/b btwn the #A1018 and the #A690 due to a collision.

"Long delays on approach."

A short time ago however, the same account tweeted: "The earlier collision on the #A19 N/B nr #Murton has been cleared, all lanes open and traffic is flowing again.

"Safe journey this morning."

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.