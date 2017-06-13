Up and coming South Shields singer Brooke Bentham set for homecoming gig

A South Shields singer who has been dubbed the 'new Angel Olsen' is set to play a homecoming gig this weekend.

The 21-year-old, who was brought up in the town before heading off to university in London, has just released her debut EP, to much critical acclaim.

New single I Need Your Body is the second song to be taken from the EP, The Room Swayed.

The first, Heavy & Ephemeral, picked up airplay from radio stations including Radio 1, 6Music and Radio X, and saw her picked out as an exciting emerging talent.

Brooke has been writing and performing music since her teens, and released her first single, We'll Be Ghosts, online when she was just 16.

Unnerved by the reaction the track provoked, she withdrew it, and didn't release anything else until April last year, when double A-side Oliver/I'll See You In A While, became her first 'proper' single.

Born and raised in South Shields, Brooke relocated to New Cross in London to study at Goldsmiths, where she's in the final stages of her degree.

She returns to the North East for a headline performance at the Surf Club in Tynemouth on Saturday night, and further dates will be announced soon.

Despite her youth, her songs carry the weight of someone who's wise beyond her years, which has seen her compared to the likes of Sharon van Etten and Angel Olsen.

I Need Your Body was produced by Ben Baptie, who has worked with the likes of Adele and Daughter, and it's a melancholic mix of lust and resentment which sees Brooke's stunning voice pushed further than ever before.

She said: "The song was influenced by a lot of things. I was observing relationships around me and comparing them to my own. It’s mostly about being into someone who doesn’t really want anything."

Brooke embarked on her first proper UK tour in March with Devon-based singer-songwriter John Smith around eight venues including London’s Union Chapel.

Later this month she's heading for Germany, where she's playing three dates, before returning to the UK for the Green Man festival in August.