Union calls off Northern Rail strike after Manchester attack

A rail union has called off planned strike action after the Manchester Arena bombing.

The RMT was due to walk out next Tuesday, May 30, in its dispute with Arriva Rail North over retaining guards on trains.

The action would have affected services on trains operated by three Arrive Group companies.

But now the union has decided not to go ahead.

General Sevretary Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: "In light of the horrific bombing in Manchester last night, and the heightened safety and security alerts on our transport services, RMT’s executive has taken the decision to suspend the 24 hours of strike action scheduled for Tuesday May 30, on Merseyrail, Northern Rail and Southern Rail.

"Our thoughts and solidarity at this time are with the people of Manchester."