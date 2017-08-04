Unemployed former Geordie Shore star trying to get a new set of teeth at taxpayers' expense

A unemployed reality TV star from Houghton who got a nose job on the NHS, is now trying to get a new set of teeth at taxpayers' expense.

Grant Coulson, 25, who has appeared in Geordie Shore and is dating the show's Eve Shannon, is trying to get the NHS to pay towards his new veneers so he can get a job as a TV presenter.

He says he has not been able to get a job in his hometown of Newcastle because employers recognise him from his brief appearances on Geordie Shore and a dating programme.

Despite quitting a call centre job to find fame he says he had been unable to find a new job.

Shameless Grant already had a free nose job and treatment for his acne scars courtesy of the NHS and now wants to get a £2,250 grant to pay for his new nashers.

He also had hair transplant surgery to halt his receding hair line.

Grant, who lives with his parents in Newcastle, said: "I had a nose job on the NHS a month or so back and now I'm having veneers put on my teeth.

"I left work to go on TV shows and now I've not been able to get work and I'm receiving benefits.

"I've gone for a few job interviews, but because I did reality TV shows I'm quite popular in the north-east so no one will hire me. It's quite awkward.

"It's cosmetic surgery making all the teeth straight and putting crowns on my remaining teeth.

"It costs £4,500, the Social Fund pays half of that and I pay the remainder over three years."

Grant had the first consultation two weeks ago where he paid the first instalment of £200 and had moulds of his teeth taken.

Girlfriend and Geordie Shore star Eve, who he has been dating for three months, will pay some of the cost until Grant can find the rest of the money.

The fund is used for people on low incomes to pay for one-off medical treatment, who then repay part of the grant through instalments.

Grant added: "The nose job was because I was attacked and it left a hairline crack in my nose, so it was done to correct the damage.

"The teeth is because of how they look on camera and is just a personal thing.

"Before I didn't have a problem with them, but now I don't like the look of them.

"There was a bit of a bad reaction when I had the nose job, but more at the NHS for allowing it and going ahead with it."