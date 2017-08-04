Unemployed former Geordie Shore star says his fame makes it hard to find work

A Houghton man who appeared on reality TV show Geordie Shore has said his fame has made it hard to get a job.

Unemployed Grant Coulson, 25, who has appeared in Geordie Shore and is dating the show's Eve Shannon, says he has not been able to get a job because employers recognise him from his brief TV appearances.

Despite quitting a call centre job to find fame he says he had been unable to find a new job.

Grant, who has already had a free nose job and treatment for his acne scars courtesy of the NHS, now wants to pay £2,250 for his new nashers.

He also had hair transplant surgery to halt his receding hair line.

Grant said: "I had a nose job on the NHS a month or so back and now I'm having veneers put on my teeth.

"I left work to go on TV shows and now I've not been able to get work and I'm receiving benefits.

"I've gone for a few job interviews, but because I did reality TV shows I'm quite popular in the North East so no one will hire me. It's quite awkward.

"It's cosmetic surgery making all the teeth straight and putting crowns on my remaining teeth."

Grant added: "The nose job was because I was attacked and it left a hairline crack in my nose, so it was done to correct the damage.

"The teeth is because of how they look on camera and is just a personal thing.

"Before I didn't have a problem with them, but now I don't like the look of them.

"There was a bit of a bad reaction when I had the nose job, but more at the NHS for allowing it and going ahead with it."