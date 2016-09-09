Uncertainty over future of Sunderland’s Remploy office

Remploy bosses have failed to deny claims Sunderland’s office is under threat.

A Remploy worker contacted the Echo to say the John Street office, which helps disabled people find work, was one of three under threat.

The office is understood to employ around 15 people.

A Remploy spokesman confirmed the company was in talks with staff about possible job losses but said it was not possible to say which offices would be affected.

“Remploy, the leading provider of specialist employment services for disabled people, has begun a consultation with trade unions and other employee representatives over proposed operational changes,” he said.

“Each year Remploy supports many thousands of disabled people into employment and the proposed changes will enable the business to improve delivery of that support.

“We will continue to deliver all our employment programmes nationally and locally in the north east.

“Over the coming weeks we will consult with the trade unions and employee representatives on how the changes can be implemented and to mitigate any potential job losses.”