A fire broke out at a Sunderland home after an appliance was left unattended.

Firefighters from Sunderland Central were called to Onslow Street, in Pallion, at 4pm yesterday where the living room was on fire.

The house was badly damaged by the blaze, which is believed to have been started by an electrical appliance that was left on when the occupants went out.

Free smoke detectors and home fire safety checks are available from the fire service. Contact your local station to find out more.