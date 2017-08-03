Two Sunderland youth groups share £96,000 from Children in Need

Two youth organisations in Sunderland are celebrating after scooping tens of thousands of pounds in funding from Children in Need.

The charity has awarded £96,541 to support projects working with disadvantaged children and young people in Sunderland.

Children in Need's Pudsey Bear.

This latest boost of funding, from the charity’s Main Grants programme, brings the total currently invested across the Tyne and Wear area to more than £2.9million.

The newly awarded grants come as BBC Children in Need celebrates its highest ever fundraising total; £60million was raised during the charity’s 2016 appeal.

The new funding includes a grant award of £39,826 to The Box Youth Project, in Doxford Park, which will use the grant, over three years to deliver a weekly youth group to children and young people that are living in a deprived area and are facing a range of disadvantages such as being at risk of exclusion from school.

The project will engage the children and young people in activities that will develop their practical skills; build their confidence and self-esteem; while raising their aspirations for the future and helping them gain employment or training.

Elsewhere, Pennywell Youth Project has been awarded £56,715, over three years to deliver a youth project to primary school children where they can play and interact with their friends and learn about the environment around them in a safe space.

The project will run activity sessions such as arts and crafts, sports, music, cooking and outdoor activities to develop their skills, improve their confidence and self-esteem, and develop their resilience.

Cassandra O’Neil, project manager, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded with this funding from BBC Children in Need which will enable us to work with the children in our community that need our support most.”

Isabel Farnell, BBC Children in Need regional head of the north, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting The Box Youth Project and Pennywell Youth Project in Sunderland which will work with disadvantaged children and young people in the local community and make a difference to their lives.”