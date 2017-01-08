Two police officers hurt as patrol cars collide responding to call

Two police officers are in hospital after a collision which closed a busy South Tyneside road today.

At 2.36pm two police vehicles were involved in a collision on New Road in Boldon.

Each vehicle had two officers inside, and two officers have been taken to hospital.

They are currently receiving treatment to non life-threatening injuries. The other two officers were uninjured.

Both vehicles were responding to an incident at the time of the collision and no other vehicles were involved.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and if anyone saw what happened then they are asked to ring 101 quoting reference number 535 08/01/17.

New Road was closed near to the Asda superstore after the collision.

Go North East had the following diversions in operation:

Service 5 to Jarrow via New Road, Boker Lane, A184 Western Terrace until BMW garage, Abingdon Way, Henley Way, Cotswold Lane then normal route.

Service 5 to South Shields, from Cotswold Lane, to Henley Way, Abingdon way, BMW garage, A184 Western Terrace until Boker Lane then normal route.

Service 9 in both directions via A184 Western Terrace, Abingdon way, Henley Way, Cotswold lane.

Service 50 via A184 Western Terrace and Boker Lane in both directions.

Service 35A to Heworth, left from down hill lane, right at the BMW garage onto Abingdon Way, Henley Way, turn at Asda roundabout then normal route to Heworth.

Service 35A to Sunderland, left after Testos, onto Abingdon Way, Henley Way, turn at Asda roundabout then back towards the BMW garage, then onto A184, until Downhill Lane then normal route.