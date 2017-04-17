Two people taken to hospital after Sunderland road accident

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two vehicle road accident in Sunderland this evening.

Emergency services were called to Thorndale Road around 7pm following reports of a two vehicle collision.

Firefighters from Farringdon were called to the scene at 6.59pm along with the North East Ambulance Service who sent a rapid response vehicle and a double crew.

Northumbria Police officers were also at the scene.

Two people were then taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital via ambulance at 8.06pm.

A North East Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 6.57pm and sent a rapid response vehicle and a double crew to the scene.

"Two patients - one of which was man - were then taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, arriving at 8.14pm."

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters from Farringdon Community Fire Station were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision at 6.59pm.

"The front seat passenger of one of the vehicle was suffering from a suspected broken knee and the driver of the vehicle was suffering from suspected leg injuries."

Firefighters left the scene around 8pm.