Two people taken to hospital after collision on Washington Highway

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a road traffic collision in Washington this morning.

Two cars collided on Washington Highway, near the turn-off for The Galleries Shopping Centre, at 11.45am.

The carriageway was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 11.45am today, police were informed about a collision on Washington Highway at the turn-off with the Galleries.

“Those involved suffered minor injuries.

“Two people were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital as a precaution.”

The road has since reopened.