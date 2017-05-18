Two people taken to hospital after collision on Washington Highway

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a road traffic collision in Washington this morning.
Two cars collided on Washington Highway, near the turn-off for The Galleries Shopping Centre, at 11.45am.
The carriageway was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 11.45am today, police were informed about a collision on Washington Highway at the turn-off with the Galleries.
“Those involved suffered minor injuries.
“Two people were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital as a precaution.”
The road has since reopened.
