Two people taken to hospital after car and van plough into bus stop in suspected hit and run

Two people have been taken to hospital in a suspected hit and run.

Emergency services attended the scene near to the Pemberton Arms, on Stockton Road, Cold Hesledon, after a car and a van crashed into a bus stop.

Stockton Road, Cold Hesledon. Credit: Google.

Two fire engines form Peterlee dealt with the crash, which Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service tweeted involved one car, a van and a bus stop.

Fire fighters assisted ambulance crews in treating two people who were then transported to hospital.

The smash involving the two vehicles, a VW Polo and a Ford Transit van, and the bus stop happened at around 12.30pm, today.

Police closed the road while inquiries into the smash were carried out. Officers are now treating the incident as a hit and run.

A spokeswoman from Durham Constabulary said: “We were called at 12.30pm to the incident. We were in attendance with the ambulance and fire services.

“The police helicopter was also called to assist.”

A tweet issued by the Durham’s Road Policing Unit said: “Hit and Run injury. Fortunately the bus stop was empty.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.